An elderly pedestrian was taken to hospital this afternoon after he was hit by a cyclist on Morningside Road at lunchtime today. The busy road was closed for almost an hour after the pedestrian was struck by the bike. The road has now re-opened to traffic.

Speaking about the injured man, an onlooker said: “There was a lot of blood and he appeared to be quite badly injured. He’s away in the ambulance now.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.15pm on Friday, 30 December, 2022, police were called to the Morningside Road area of Edinburgh, following a report of a male pedestrian being knocked down by a cyclist. The man was taken to hospital for treatment and the road reopened at 2pm.”