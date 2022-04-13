Edinburgh news: Police concerned for the welfare of missing 13-year-old last see in the Capital over 12 hours ago

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Edinburgh after last being seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:57 am

The teenager, Carly, was last see in the Newington area of Edinburgh around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

Police have not given her surname, but she has been described as a white female, medium build, 5ft 5 in height with dyed dark shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing black Canada Goose Jacket with a fur hood, ripped blue denim jeans, black vans baseball boots, and is in possession of a black handbag.

Officers in the Capital are growing increasingly concerned and have asked anyone who has information on her whereabouts to contact them.

Anybody who can help should call 101 quoting incident number 0648 of 12th April 2022.

