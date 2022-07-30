Edinburgh news: Police concerned for 'vulnerable man' missing from the Capital

Police are appealing for help to trace a man reported missing from Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 1:10 pm

Gavin Gartland was last seen outside Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 9.50am this morning.

The 42-year-old has been described as white, of slim build and has short brown/blonde hair and talks with an English accent.

Gavin was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers. He also has a blue sling on his right arm.

In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “Anyone who may have seen Gavin since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1123 of Saturday, 30 July, 2022.”

