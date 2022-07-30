Gavin Gartland was last seen outside Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 9.50am this morning.
The 42-year-old has been described as white, of slim build and has short brown/blonde hair and talks with an English accent.
Gavin was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers. He also has a blue sling on his right arm.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime news: Hit and run on Ferry Road Drive being treated as deliberate as police in the Capital investigate attempted murder
-
2
Villagers on edge of Edinburgh say they will be 'stranded' if bus service is withdrawn
-
3
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Only one filling station in the Capital is selling fuel for 'fair price' according to the RAC
-
4
Wagatha Christie Verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney
-
5
A720: Police rush to Edinburgh City Bypass following collision between car and motorbike at Hermiston Gait junction
In a statement online, Police Scotland added: “Anyone who may have seen Gavin since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1123 of Saturday, 30 July, 2022.”