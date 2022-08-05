Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, put forward by property developer Alumno, will create specialist student accommodation on the corner of Restalrig Road South and London Road, where The Willow currently sits.

The plans include a new “community pub” which will replace the current Limelite bar. It will remain under the management of the existing owner.

Paul Stallan from architects for the development, Stallan Brand, said: "As a parent whose daughter has just completed her university education in Edinburgh, I can confirm that the City’s accommodation offer for undergraduates is unsatisfactory.

"Standing in queues outside letting agents to procure and compete for a limited pool of private flats because there is a lack of quality purpose-built student residential is a reality. Well, it was for me!

“Significant demand clearly exists for safe attractive student living given the impressive growth in Edinburgh’s higher education sector and its ability to attract learners from across the world.

"Whether for a domestic or international market, a new generation of student residential architecture is a sustainable necessity for the city.”

“The project’s scale and massing has been crafted through a thorough pre-consultation process with Edinburgh’s planning team to arrive at a respectful design that we are confident will bring a new vibrancy to this location.”

The student development will include 188 student rooms set over seven storeys.

It will comprise a mix of single bedrooms with shared kitchens and larger studio style bedrooms.

In a release, the company say that the proportion of students in the area after the accommodation is build will “still be significantly lower than the proportions of full-time students living in the Southside/ Newington, City Centre, Meadows / Morningside and Fountainbridge / Craiglockhart wards.”

Due to Covid restrictions, the consultation will include live interaction via an online chat function on 10th August between 12:00 and 19:00 where members of the Project Team will be available to answer questions and interact with the local community.

David Campbell, founder of Alumno said: “Our exciting mixed-use scheme student scheme will serve to free up housing for families, addressing increasing student demand by providing accommodation on what is a highly constrained and challenging site.

“Employment and investment will be generated both during construction and once complete, and will also serve to re-provide a local community pub, currently located on the site.

"As a company with a strong reputation in commissioning new artwork, if approved we look forward to working with local artists on the commissioning of new artwork for the site.

“We would strongly urge the public to become involved in this consultation exercise, allowing it to shape our proposals as we move forward.”

Owner of the Limelite, Andy Currie added: “We are very excited about the potential to be part of this development, providing a new community pub and allowing future generations a great place to socialise.

“Local businesses I have spoken with are extremely supportive of the proposals and this new student population will not only provide a much-needed boost through increased footfall, but will also be able to provide employment opportunities, which they are currently struggling to fill.”

The plans and access to the consultation can be found on the website: www.jockslodgeplanning.co.uk.