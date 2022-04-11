Edinburgh nightclubs - your views online

Sarah Crowe

The Mission/Rockin’ Horse, The Citrus Club, The Venue, Cas Rock. RIP all!

Carol Ferguson

Tiffany's in Stockbridge and the Cat's Pyjamas at the top of Regent Road. OMG, am I giving my age away? Such great memories.

Lisa Smith

The Subway, Lothian Road, the place when we were younger that hubby and I loved . Cheesy music but it was fun.

Steven Laidlaw

Eros & Elite, Cav, The Arc, Subway and Rev.

Niki Frost

Walkers. Remember being in there one night and the DJ playing literally nothing but Venga Boys tracks all night. Some feat given they only had about 5 hits! Time/Club 30 was also a fave.

Susan Whitelaw

Going back a fair bit, but iconic they certainly were…..Clouds and The Americana, Flannigans and The International were up there too.

Elizabeth Parker

The club that was at the back of Waverly Station. Can't remember its name. We used to drive down to Edin from Perth regularly, get ready in the station loos, then hit the club. It was fab, had a glass section of dancefloor with flashing lights under. Had some dreamy times there.

Elaine Mackie

Going a long way back - White Elephant.

Denise Crosbie

Coasters roller disco at Tollcross - many happy nights.

Eve Thomson

Got to be Buster Browns - where I was asked out on a date by George Best.

Charlie Horton

Not so much a nightclub, but does anyone remember Harvey's Lothian Road?

Ann Burnett

The Amphitheatre, Cavendish, Cinderellas, Fire Ireland.

Graham Anderson

Valentinos in the 1970s. Always fun, but without the Clouds riff-raff. Friday nights were always best. Tank up in The Viceroy then up the road for a Friday night adventure. Saturday nights were mainly for a night at the ABC cinema (or similar) with the G/Friend. Happy Days.

Tania Amos

Buster Browns and Century 2000 – blast from the past.

Lynsey Martin

Eros & Elite was the unlimited club back in the day along with Studio 24.

Susan Livingstone

Misty's in Portobello, Century 2000 Lothian Road, Pipers, Bobby McGee’s, Cinderellas.

Kathryn Anderson

Two I loved but I can’t remember their names, were one in Lothian Road tucked in behind the Usher Hall and one that had Noddy’s Car in the entranceway. Does anyone remember them? I’m talking of the mid to late 70s.

Geoff Broadfoot

Joy, Taste, Sublime, Soma, Kitchen, Heriot, Honeycomb, Carlton, Venue, Citrus, Vaults - great sound systems and great atmosphere – 9C, Liquid Room

Helen Hodge

The Place, Victoria Street. Back in the day, atmosphere fantastic. Loved it.

Nerys Greenhill

The Americana. Friends and I went there in 1974. I remember well it was a huge place and we saw Midge Ure playing there with a band before he got famous with Ultravox .I was just a young 18-year-old and most places you had to be 21 to get in, so was underage for us.

Sylvia O'Brien

As a Napier College (as it was then, mid 80s) student, Grindlay Street Union was the place to go, plus Cowgate and the one just off Lothian Road! Happy memories of walking back to our halls of residence at Colinton Road, run by nuns, so we were on great terms with the janitor! Happy nights, now a proper Napier Uni campus and our halls are long since gone!

Elizabeth Denny

Remember the Hipple People in 1965? They were fantastic.

Lisa Mackinnon

The Funky Worm, on the Grassmarket. It was my first nightclub experience!

Nikki Bain

1998 onwards for me, Citrus Club, Bongo Club, The Venue, CC Blooms, Espionage.. but THE best was Liquid Rooms EVOL on a Friday night, it was just epic.

Claire Glasgow-Aitchison

Katch @the mission – best indie club ever.

Lynne Crawford Knight

The Kitchen in mid 90s! Free to get in, always a good night and a laugh!

Robert McVey

Bloo/Jaffa Cake (ripped nights were dangerous), Subway (Cowgate and Lothian Road), The Cav (if you were desperate).

