Evelyn Rodger, a Diana Children’s Nurse working with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, has been named Nurse of the Year in the UK-wide WellChild Awards.

Now nearing the end of a 30-year career in nursing, Evelyn joined CHAS eight years ago, ensuring families receive seamless support as they make the most of the short time they have with their babies.

She also set up a pioneering memory making project called “Joes Toes” which has raised over £15,000 since 2018 to allow CHAS and neonatal units to purchase materials to make 3D baby hand and foot-casts.

Based at the Simpsons neonatal unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, her role covers five neonatal units across Southeast of Scotland and Tayside.

The awards are presented by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, to celebrate the resilience of youngsters living with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of those who go the extra mile to help them and their families.

The presentations will be made at a ceremony in London on September 8, in the company’s of the charity’s patron, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

CHAS CEO Rami Okasha, who nominated her for the award, said: “Evelyn is retiring from CHAS in September so to receive a WellChild Award in her retiral year is an incredible honour.

“Evelyn has supported hundreds of families, making sure they have time to spend together and are able to make the choices about end-of-life care for their child and understand the really difficult things that are going on around them.

“She is an inspiration to her colleagues who work so well with the team across CHAS and across the NHS to support newborn children and parents when the time they have together is going to be incredibly short.

“Evelyn goes above and beyond to build deep connections with families and stays in touch with them long after her care ends. I have heard myself from parents the difference she has made to them.