Edinburgh nursery doubling capacity amid growth spurt

St Margarets Nursery & Pre-school is taking a significant step in its growth journey as demand from locals continues to soar. Owned by Edinburgh-based Consensus Capital Group, the care provider owns three childcare sites across the city, one at Craigmillar Park, another on Craiglockhart Avenue and a third recently acquired site on West Savile Road.

Both the Craiglockhart Avenue and West Savile Road nurseries are undergoing complete refurbishment to offer more space for children, doubling St Margarets Nursery’s total capacity from 120 to 240 children. Due to the increased spaces available at the two refurbished sites, the number of staff will double from 40 to 80.

In a bid to keep energy costs down and reduce its carbon footprint, the two renovated sites will be fully fitted with LED lighting, and energy efficiency measures used throughout the refurbishment.

The business decided to undergo the extensive refurbishments – completely transforming the space at each nursery - to ensure it offers the best care environment available in Edinburgh. It approached Bank of Scotland for support, securing a £1.5m funding package towards the renovations of the two buildings.

Once complete, the nurseries will provide modern purpose-built functional spaces that meet the diverse needs of the children and be better equipped to cater to its range of dance, cooking, sports, and early years curriculum.

Craiglockhart Avenue will reopen in June, and West Savile Road later in the year.

Mark Emlick, Chief Executive at Consensus Capital Group, said: “We know how important quality care for children in a safe environment is for families, and the demand is high. By as early as 2023, St Margarets’ Craigmillar Park site was already receiving waiting list requests for 2025. But now, thanks to the support of Bank of Scotland, we’re completely revitalising two buildings in Edinburgh, delivering not only fresh, modern nurseries but offering more space for the highest quality of childcare.

“Our team is hard at work, and we're just about ready to unveil the newly refurbished Craiglockhart Avenue nursery this spring. Looking ahead, we are committed to the ongoing development of the nursery and our plan is to double St Margarets’ offerings once again, providing even more childcare options and job opportunities for the local community.”

Grant Fraser, Relationship Director at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s hugely rewarding to be backing St Margarets Nursery in tackling Edinburgh's early years care shortage. Creating new nursery places is crucial for busy families in the capital, where the demand for childcare keeps growing.