Edinburgh’s community orchard with a difference, The Neighbouring Orchard, is expanding to Craigentinny, Restalrig and Lochend, and is looking for anyone interested in having their very own apple tree to get in touch.

Created by Lothians-based artist Annie Lord in winter 2020, The Neighbouring Orchard is a living artwork of 160 apple trees planted by individuals across Edinburgh and East Lothian, commissioned by Art Walk Projects. Thanks to support from The Mushroom Trust this winter a further 40 trees will be given to growers in Craigentinny, Restalrig and Lochend.

The trees that make up The Neighbouring Orchard are planted not in a single space but across individual gardens and shared spaces that are visible to the public or groups of people - from tenement greens to community gardens via a GP’s surgery, individual’s front gardens and reclaimed ground in a public playpark. Though separated by fences, paths and roads, the trees are linked by pollinators who fly between them.

Each of the apple varieties, including Hawthornden, James Grieve and East Lothian Pippin, have links to the local area, having either been cultivated or grown there in the past. Inspired by market gardening traditions in the Lothians, The Neighbouring Orchard seeks to cultivate small pockets of suburban land by planting fruit trees that can be enjoyed by all.

New growers will be given a free tree along with a stake, some compost and growing guide to get started. There will also be the chance to join future get-togethers to meet fellow growers and take part in workshops.

Neighbouring Orchard founder Annie Lord said: “Since the first Neighbouring Orchard apple trees were planted in winter 2020 it has gone from strength to strength. It has been wonderful to get to know so many different growers, all of whom bring their own passions and experience of growing to the project.

"We’ve shared our first harvests, learnt how to take care of our trees and enjoyed watching the trees become established. I’m so glad that we can welcome 40 new growers to be part of The Neighbouring Orchard. By growing a tree you’ll become part of a vibrant network of plants, people, communities and wildlife.”

If you would like to be part of the Neighbouring Orchard and live in the catchment area, email [email protected] by January 8, including your street address and a line or two about where your tree will be planted and who it will be visible to.