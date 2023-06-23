Fancy watching a movie for free in one of Edinburgh’s most beautiful outdoor spaces? Well now you can, as St Andrew’s Square’s outdoor cinema is returning once again this summer, and here is all you need to know.

The free-to-enter event will showcase a variety of films this weekend, spanning from Friday June 23 until Sunday June 25. Starting with the noughties film Mean Girls on Friday at 4.30pm, screenings will run until around 11pm each night. Friday’s programme continues with the all-time classic Back to the Future at 6.45 pm, and concludes with the showing of Dirty Dancing, starting at 9.05pm.

Saturday’s schedule kicks off with the 11am screening of Disney’s Encanto, followed by some much-loved classics such as The Wizard of Oz and Grease. Rounded off with Rocketman at 8.45 pm, Saturday is sure to be a true spectacle of film for all the family.

Free film screenings will be shown in St Andrew's Square in Edinburgh this weekend (Photo: Square CInema)

Sunday is not set to disappoint either, beginning with Lyle, Lyle Crocodile at 10.45am, shortly followed by the Matilda the Musical, Local Hero and Dr Strange, with the film festival closing off with the Tom Cruise blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, soaring onto the screen at 8.30pm that evening.