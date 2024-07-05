Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh community group has submitted plans for a new £670,000 community hub in Spylaw Park, which will be partly funded by the sale of the home of the group’s former secretary who left it to the group in her will.

Registered charity Colinton Village Enterprise hopes to open the new hub next year by renovating and extending the existing Spylaw Coach House, after applying to the City of Edinburgh Council for planning permission.

The proposal includes lifting the roof of the existing building to accommodate a new first floor of accommodation and provide direct access from the Water of Leith Walkway.

If approved, the building in Spylaw Park will be used as a local community hub with multi-purpose rooms to be rented out for various uses throughout the day. And it will include a small cafe to provide a quick pit stop for walkers and cyclists along the Water of Leith walkway.

The plans moved forward after Colinton Village Enterprise’s former secretary Angela Miller left her home to the group in her will, with the proceeds going towards the community hub project.

An artist's impression of the proposed community hub in Spylaw Park, Edinburgh. | Colinton Village Enterprise

The building, known by the group as ‘The Shed’, is currently used for storage and is opened for occasional community events at the Colinton park.

Colinton Village Enterprise chairwoman Lorraine O’Shea explained more about the plans.

She said: “We have been working on this for a while but we have been very lucky that a local resident who was our secretary left us her property, which will help pay for this new hub.

“We still have a bit of fundraising to do, but because we inherited this home it gives us the confidence to go ahead with the plans.

“It’s really going to give us a fantastic two-storey building, which will house a cafe, exhibition space and individual spaces that potentially could maybe bring money in day to day, like a commercial unit or space for a small local business or charity.

“It will be fully wheelchair accessible and run with renewable energy. We are situated in a wonderful location with a fabulous outlook. It’s a very attractive park.

“It’s an old building and everything we do will retain the building and all of its history. It’s like almost building a new building into an old one to create a two-storey building.

“We wanted the second storey added so it can be accessed from both the pathway and the park. It will allow folk to have easier access to the hub.”

The existing coach house at Spylaw Park in Colinton, known as 'The Shed' will be transformed if the plans by Colinton Village Enterprise are approved. | Colinton Village Enterprise

Colinton Village Enterprise, which was created in 2019, took on the existing building in a community asset transfer in 2021, and now hopes to open the community hub there at some point next year.

Lorraine believes a new hub will really make a difference in Colinton and bring locals together.

She said: “I really think this is needed in the area. Colinton benefits from local groups so, so it will be really good to have a central point that can be used by all of these great groups.

“Just to have that central point where people can meet is really important these days. I think it will really help build community spirit and cohesion.

“We have held a lot of community events that I think have really helped increase community spirit in Colinton, and this new hub will really bring it together and benefit local groups and small businesses.

“Having toilets available also when the building is open is really helpful, for people using the pathway for cycling etc, they can stop off quickly to use our toilets and maybe grab something in our cafe.

“There is also the Colinton Tunnel next to us, which is really a tourist attraction now, with people taking photos there every day. These people could come and visit us in our new hub.

“We would like to perhaps sell Colinton Tunnel merchandise also. Their attraction will bring people to our facility, so it’s win-win.”

The planning application for a new community hub at Spylaw Park was validated on June 24, with residents having until July 26 to comment on the proposals on the council’s planning portal. With a decision expected by the planning department in August.