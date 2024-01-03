Edinburgh pathway linking Longstone and Stenhouse re-opens to the public after near five-year closure
A vital pathway linking two Edinburgh communities has been re-opened after it was closed to the public for four and a half years due to safety issues with a bridge over a burn situated off the Water of Leith.
The Burnside Footbridge over Murray Burn, situated behind the old Longstone Inn building, has now been repaired, allowing locals to access the path to Stenhouse which sits between HMP Edinburgh and the Water of Leith. The damaged bridge led to the closure of the pathway between Longstone and Stenhouse in July 2019. The bridge and path remained closed to the public while discussions about ownership of the bridge continued for years.
In February last year, councillors approved the £40,000 repair bill for the footbridge after local councillors and the community called for the vital link to be re-opened. Work began on Burnside Footbridge on November 30, with the work completed last week, with new safety barriers erected next to the bridge.
The path’s re-opening has delighted locals, knocking up to half an hour off a journey by foot between Longstone and Stenhouse and creating easier access to the Water of Leith walkway.
Welcoming the news, Longstone Community Council posted on Facebook: “Not exactly a grand opening yet, but the route is navigable and the bridge secured. Some new ‘railings’ above a section of the original’ long stone’ as well. Opens up a great shortcut to our pals in Stenhouse and visits to Saughton Park.”
Reacting to this social media post, local resident Christine Morgan said: “Can't wait for this to be finished. Miss the quick route through.” And Martine Mayberry added: “Don't think the railings look finished but great we can get back to the wee shortcut again.”
The site at the footbridge, where the vacant pub and flats now sit and adjacent buildings were demolished, has been earmarked for new homes, with plans submitted earlier this year.