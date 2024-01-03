Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vital pathway linking two Edinburgh communities has been re-opened after it was closed to the public for four and a half years due to safety issues with a bridge over a burn situated off the Water of Leith.

The Burnside Footbridge over Murray Burn, situated behind the old Longstone Inn building, has now been repaired, allowing locals to access the path to Stenhouse which sits between HMP Edinburgh and the Water of Leith. The damaged bridge led to the closure of the pathway between Longstone and Stenhouse in July 2019. The bridge and path remained closed to the public while discussions about ownership of the bridge continued for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February last year, councillors approved the £40,000 repair bill for the footbridge after local councillors and the community called for the vital link to be re-opened. Work began on Burnside Footbridge on November 30, with the work completed last week, with new safety barriers erected next to the bridge.

The Burnside Footbridge has been repaired, with new safety barriers installed (left), allowing the vital pathway link between Longstone and Stenhouse to be re-opened.

The path’s re-opening has delighted locals, knocking up to half an hour off a journey by foot between Longstone and Stenhouse and creating easier access to the Water of Leith walkway.

Welcoming the news, Longstone Community Council posted on Facebook: “Not exactly a grand opening yet, but the route is navigable and the bridge secured. Some new ‘railings’ above a section of the original’ long stone’ as well. Opens up a great shortcut to our pals in Stenhouse and visits to Saughton Park.”

Reacting to this social media post, local resident Christine Morgan said: “Can't wait for this to be finished. Miss the quick route through.” And Martine Mayberry added: “Don't think the railings look finished but great we can get back to the wee shortcut again.”