Renowned hypnotist and author Paul McKenna is coming to Edinburgh next month as part of his UK and Ireland ‘Instant Confidence’ tour. With 35 years experience behind him, Paul will appear at Central Hall in the Tollcross area of the Capital on Thursday March 9. During this 90-minute motivational coaching event, Paul will help you train your brain to have more control over your thoughts and feelings. Tickets are now on sale.

Speaking to the Evening News about his upcoming 10-date tour, with the Capital date being his only Scottish show, Paul can’t wait to hit the road and make a positive difference to people’s lives.

He said: “I’m very much looking forward to it. I do this at the beginning of every year, touring the major cities. I love travelling and I have friends in Edinburgh I can’t wait to see. Right now everybody can do with more confidence. There have been phenomenal changes in the last few years. People are worried about so many things and they want to be able to turn off their thoughts and have more self-belief.

Paul McKenna is an international best-selling author and hypnotist. His books have sold more than 12 million copies and have been translated into 32 languages.

"I transform people’s thoughts and feelings there and then. I’m teaching people skills they will be able to use forever more. It’s like a personal coaching session, but with hundreds of other people there. At the end of the event I hypnotize everyone and give them a personal high.

"I am an edu-tainer. I’m going to do six or seven techniques and as I’ve done this for so long I’m able to do things on the spot. It’s a fun way of learning how your mind works, dealing better with your thoughts and feelings. You turn on the TV these days and you are under attack, whether that’s war in Europe, energy concerns or the pandemic. So people can’t focus. You get out of the habit of thinking about the future. By the end of 90 minutes with me you will be able to switch off the worries in your life.”

Paul emphasised the importance of being more confident and how that can improve your life. He said: "The show is aimed at people who are perhaps lacking in confidence, and also people who want to be even more confident. That’s why I work with athletes and people in the entertainment industry. Roger Daltery from the Who uses my confidence techniques before he goes on stage. Comedian Russell Brand does the same.

"You just feel better in yourself when you know how to control your thoughts and feelings. When you are worrying all the time it’s fatiguing. You can’t think clearly. When you are confident people are drawn to you. They find it magnetic. That’s a great quality to have, that will carry you far in life. People leave my shows feeling amazing, which is pretty fantastic for me to see.”

Speaking about his only upcoming show in Scotland, Paul said: "I like Glasgow too, but I chose Edinburgh for this tour, it’s a very pretty city. I always get a nice response there. The quality of food in Edinburgh is fantastic and I love visiting friends there, it’s one of the prettiest cities in the world.”