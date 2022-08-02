Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caitlin Tipping, a former pupil of Craigmount High School and a graduate of The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Balgreen, is set to join the cast of the Disney show at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane next month.

Making her West End debut, the 24-year-old will perform to more than 10,000 people every week as part of the ensemble. She will also understudy the leading role of Elsa.

Ms Tipping said: “When I got the call from my agent to say I’d got the job, I couldn’t believe it.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Performing in a show like Frozen in London’s West End is something I’ve dreamed of for years. It’s such an incredible production and I can’t wait to be part of the Disney magic.”

The actress began performing when she was a child, but she credits The MGA Academy of Performing Arts with giving her the tuition, support and confidence to pursue a professional career in the industry. She spent three years honing her craft at the Balgreen-based academy, before graduating from the academy in 2018.

“I always loved performing and knew I wanted to pursue a professional career in the industry, but I didn’t come from that world,” she said.

Caitlin Tipping, outside the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where she will take the stage in Disney's Frozen the Musical next

"When I got my acceptance letter from The MGA Academy after my audition, I was just so excited. The first year of training was a bit of a shock to the system as the training is so intense but I couldn’t believe how quickly my skills improved. When I started the course I was clueless about musical theatre and the industry but I really learnt everything I know during those three years at MGA.”

After graduating, Ms Tipping performed in the Edinburgh Fringe before moving to London and landing the role of Jane Seymour in the iconic SIX: The Musical aboard Norwegian Cruise Line.

She was then offered to join the cast of the smash-hit UK tour of SIX.

“It was unreal,” she explains. “I feel so honoured to have been part of the Six family for so long. The cast and creative team are so incredibly talented.”

After graduating, the Edinburgh-raised actress performed in the smash-hit UK tour of SIX.

"It was surreal to have people waiting after shows to meet us, plastered all over cities with our faces on them, and to receive so many messages on social media from people who had been to see the show.”

Next month, the actress will return to The MGA Academy to host a week of Six-inspired musical theatre workshops for young performers aged 7-15.

“It’s amazing to be returning to Edinburgh to host workshops at The MGA Academy,” she said. “There’s something really special about going back to where I trained to pass on some of what I’ve learnt to the next generation of young performers.”

She added: “If anyone from Edinburgh is thinking about auditioning to train at The MGA Academy full-time I’d say go for it. Nobody expects you to be ready to perform to a West End standard already - and I’m a great example of that. It’s about potential, not perfection.”

School principal Marcella Macdonald said: “Here at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, we are so proud of Caitlin for all she has achieved since graduating in 2018. We take great pride in nurturing raw talent, and it’s always a joy to see our students develop the skills needed to pursue such successful careers in the industry. Caitlin is an inspiration to all of our current and future students, and we can’t wait to welcome her back this summer.”

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts was established in 2005 to provide a platform for aspiring performers to remain in Scotland while studying at a level equivalent to prestigious London colleges.