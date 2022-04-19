Founded by artisan perfumer Euan McCall in 2019, Jorum Studio research, develop and craft bespoke scents from their current base in the Capital.

The Stockbridge-based firm – which says the coronavirus pandemic saw perfume gain traction as an affordable treat – launched its first standalone store and micro-laboratory on St Stephen Street in 2021, on the back of a growth in sales.

It sells its unisex perfumes in more than 30 international markets, shipping five tonnes of fragrance each year with nearly 100 global B2B clients, and it plans to open a European studio and store, identifying Copenhagen as the ideal spot.

An Edinburgh perfume house has sold out its newest collection, which includes a brand new fragrance inspired by Salisbury Crags on Arthur’s Seat, within three days of going on sale.

The firm recently announced impressive growth and expansion plans following their unexpected boom over the pandemic – and now its newest collection, ‘Scottish Odyssey’, has sold out in record time.

Despite doubling production since their last run and producing six times the number of bottles vs 2019, all four of their new scents – Firewater, Rose Highland, Healing Berry and Gorseland – have flown off the shelves.

However, anyone hoping to get their hands on the new scents need not worry.

Jorum Studio have already started production on a new batch of Scottish Odyssey this week along with long-standing favourites Trimerous & Nectary to keep up with the growing demand.

“Our clients in the US have quadrupled their usual order and other international stores have responded really well too and have ordered far greater volumes compared to normal,” says Chloe Mullen, co-founder of Jorum Studio.

“Scottish Odyssey’ focuses on the Scottish everyday, each offering a contemporary snapshot of modern Scotland with a nod to the nostalgic.”

Individually, the fragrances take inspiration from specific places in Scotland – from Salisbury Crags and the peaks of Glencoe to the valleys of Strathmore and the whirlpools off the coast of the Isle of Jura.

“The stories and folklore, the well-trodden and the secret places, the people,” says McCall.

“They all have a different narrative, we want to intentionally demonstrate the contrasts of Scotland.”

