Edinburgh Pet of the Week: Bailey is looking for an understanding home with patient and understanding owners
Meet Bailey, a nervous girl who is looking for an understanding owner who has had previous experience with nervous dogs.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 07:45 am
She will make friends with new people but does need some time and patience to come around, so her new owner will need to visit her a few times before taking her home.
The five-year-old Collie cross likes to have her own space at times and likes to stretch out in her comfy bed for a little quiet time with her soft toys.
Medium-sized Bailey gets on well with other dogs and could potentially live with a doggy friend, but this would depend on introductions.
She is looking for a quieter home without children under 16.
If you are interested in Bailey head over to www.edch.org.uk, call 0131 669 5331 or visit Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, 26 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 1EH