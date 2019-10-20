Edinburgh Pet of the Week: Chad likes to hide in cardboard boxes and is looking for a patient forever home

Meet Chad, a two-year-old medium-sized short haired male.

Chad is a very nervous boy who needs an understanding owner who has had experience with unhappy scared cats.

He likes his own space when he is feeling anxious and likes to hide in his bed or inside a cardboard box.

Making new friends is very stressful for him, so time and patience is needed to gain his trust.

Chad is looking for a quiet home where he will be the only pet and he would like an adult only home without children.

If you think you could offer Chad his forever home nd give him the love, time and patience needed in a nice, comfortbale and quiet environment, you can contact Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home on www.edch.org.uk, call 0131 669 5331 or visit Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, 26 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 1EH