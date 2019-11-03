Edinburgh Pet of the Week: 'Sweet and loving' Lily who loves being made a fuss of looking for her forever home

Lily the Lurcher is on the look out for a nice quiet family with an experienced owener where she will be the only pet.

The three-year-old medium-sized Lurcher is a sweet and loving girl who is always happy to be made a fuss of if she knows you.

She doesn't like being left alone for long periods of time, so she would love to find an owner who will be around to keep her company.

Lily the Lurcher

She is an energetic girl with a playful nature who loves running around in Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home's paddock with a ball, and would love to have more time to run.

She does enjoy having some chill time too and loves spending time in her cosy bed.

Lily has a high prey drive and reacts when she sees things that move. She is working hard on this issue during her training sessions but will need to continue this work with her new owner, and will need to be walked on a lead when out.

Lily is looking for an experienced owner and a quiet home where she will be the only pet.

She may suit a home with high school aged children.

If you are interested see www.edch.org.uk, call 0131 669 5331 or visit her at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, 26 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 1EH

