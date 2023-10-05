Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Animal lovers from Edinburgh and beyond are being invited to take their pets to church at the Capital’s Greyfriars Kirk on Sunday.

The church – famous for its connection to the story of the faithful Skye terrier, Greyfriars Bobby, who is buried in the Kirkyard – holds an annual pet blessing service on the first Sunday after the feast of St Francis, who is the patron saint of animals. Edinburgh Interfaith Association will also be taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service at 3pm on Sunday, October 8, is open to anyone and their four-legged friends. Previous years have seen dogs, cats and even miniature ponies coming to the church. Members of the Skye terrier club will be among those joining the proceedings. After the service there will be a parade of the animals around the Kirkyard.

Members of the Skye terrier club are expected to bring their pets to the service at Greyfriars Kirk.

Sue MacGregor, who is a probationer minister at Greyfriars and has organised the event, said: "I am delighted to be creating our service which coincides with Unesco World Animal Day and the Feast of St Francis. It will be great to see folk from all walks of life along with their pets - and to welcome interfaith representatives as we celebrate the world's value and diversity together."

It will be the last pet blessing at Greyfriars to be presided over by Greyfriars minister the Rev Dr Richard Frazer, who will be retiring later this year. He said: "For many, the presence of animals is one of the great blessings of life, overcoming loneliness, reducing stress, and providing profound companionship.