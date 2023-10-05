Edinburgh pets: Greyfriars Kirk invites animal lovers to bring their four-legged friends to blessing service
Animal lovers from Edinburgh and beyond are being invited to take their pets to church at the Capital’s Greyfriars Kirk on Sunday.
The church – famous for its connection to the story of the faithful Skye terrier, Greyfriars Bobby, who is buried in the Kirkyard – holds an annual pet blessing service on the first Sunday after the feast of St Francis, who is the patron saint of animals. Edinburgh Interfaith Association will also be taking part.
The service at 3pm on Sunday, October 8, is open to anyone and their four-legged friends. Previous years have seen dogs, cats and even miniature ponies coming to the church. Members of the Skye terrier club will be among those joining the proceedings. After the service there will be a parade of the animals around the Kirkyard.
Sue MacGregor, who is a probationer minister at Greyfriars and has organised the event, said: "I am delighted to be creating our service which coincides with Unesco World Animal Day and the Feast of St Francis. It will be great to see folk from all walks of life along with their pets - and to welcome interfaith representatives as we celebrate the world's value and diversity together."
It will be the last pet blessing at Greyfriars to be presided over by Greyfriars minister the Rev Dr Richard Frazer, who will be retiring later this year. He said: "For many, the presence of animals is one of the great blessings of life, overcoming loneliness, reducing stress, and providing profound companionship.
"Visitors to our church are often drawn to the qualities of love, loyalty, and companionship found in the story of Greyfriars Bobby, which is a lovely thing to celebrate and honour. The pet blessing is an opportunity for people to express their gratitude, not just for the pets they have but for the idea that we share life with plants and animals, reminding us of our duty of care to the whole of creation."