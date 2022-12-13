An amatuer photographer from Edinburgh captured a stunning photograph of the moment an otter walked on water when it went for a stroll on the frozen Duddingston Loch this week. Elaine Bradley spotted the otter on the ice while out taking photographs of the wildlife in Holyrood Park on Monday and was delighted to capture this moment from a hide and share it on social media.

Speaking about her photograph, she said: “It was a gorgeous day. I live nearby so often go into the park. I was looking for birds and saw this black object on the loch, which I then realised was an otter. So I pulled up my camera and captured the moment when it was running across the ice, which was lovely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have not seen the loch that frozen before but I don’t know anyone else that has got that kind of photo there. I have got friends online who use the loch so I put it on Twitter for them to see. It was lovely to see people’s reactions, especially those that didn’t realise that otters are out and about in the city.”

Elaine Bradley captured this stunning photograph of an otter on Duddingston Loch.

Elaine implored more people to connect with local wildlife. She said: "There are lots of visitors out and about in the winter, it’s a great time to get out and see nature, especially when the sun is out, you just need to wrap up warm!

"I like taking taking photos of the wildlife in Edinburgh, it’s good to get out and about, for both physical and mental health. Just to get away from screens for a bit and notice what is around us. It’s quite calming. It takes you away from your day to day worries and appreciate the wonderful nature here in the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photo provoked plenty of reaction on Twitter, with one user commenting: “That's amazing! And I'm NOT AT ALL miffed that I never see it and you get to see it walking on water.” Another added: “I think everyone who has ever sat in that hide is jealous of you right now Elaine. Amazing photo.”