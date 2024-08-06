A planning application for the proposed refurbishment of the Calton Square office building has been submitted to City of Edinburgh Council by Ardstone Capital on behalf of the building’s owners.

Developers say the vision for Calton Square is to create a best-in-class office building, comparable to the best in Europe, with the best possible environmental and social governance standards and lowest carbon footprint.

Located opposite St James Quarter, the plans will provide almost 200,000 sq ft of office accommodation, with a number of roof terraces, co-working areas and a striking internal atrium that has the potential to act as an auditorium.

A CGI image of inside the proposed redeveloped Calton Square office block in Edinburgh city centre. | Orbit

The Leith Street building which dates from the 1990s needs updating, and to refurbish it will require significant remodelling and intervention. This includes replacing many elements of the existing asset including windows, façade, lifts and entrances.

However, much of the existing building, which is currently home to Baillie Gifford, will be retained, with materials re-used on site or recycled.

The Calton Square office block on Leith Street opposite St James Quarter. | Orbit

Craig McDonald, principal and managing director of Ardstone Capital UK, acting as development manager on behalf of the owner and its advisory team, said: “We are delighted to be submitting the planning application for Calton Square to City of Edinburgh Council.

“The dialogue with the Council and other stakeholders has been very productive, and the application seeks to deliver an office building comparable to the best in Europe, which will serve Edinburgh well into the future.

“With the highest environmental performance standards, and the lowest possible carbon footprint, this refurbished building will seek to deliver improved ground floor activity and accessibility.

“Calton Square will address the recognised demand for top quality office space in the capital, while making an important contribution to the city, and we look to continue engaging with the Council and local community as the application progresses through the planning process.”

The Calton Square office building, currently home to Baillie Gifford. | Orbit

This planning application has been submitted following a public consultation earlier this year.

Sustainability and net zero objectives have been established as a key consideration in this planning application, delivering first class energy and environmental performance standards, with best-in-class ESG ratings.

Under the plans, the current green roofscape and gardens will be enhanced, with a courtyard or atrium space provided in the centre of the building.