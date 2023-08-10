Developers behind plans for 120 new Edinburgh homes by the Water of Leith have pledged to help pay for a pedestrian bridge to improve connectivity in the area.

It comes following pleas from the community for an active travel link to be built over the river as part of the project, which is set to see a former supermarket site in Longstone undergo a major redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local community council said revising plans to include one would be “a massive plus” for people in Longstone, Redhall and Kingsknowe to get around.

The proposed scheme by J.Smart & Co will deliver 120 flats on the former Booker Wholesaler site on Inglis Green Road beside Sainsbury’s. Plans. Image: J Smart & Co.

Plans went before councillors on Wednesday (August 9) where a decision was due to be taken, however the application was continued after developers indicated they would be willing to make a financial contribution towards a bridge.

Experts have estimated the structure would cost around £40,000, Helen Brown from the Water of Leith Conservation Trust told the Development Management Sub-Committee.

If eventually given the go ahead, the proposed scheme by J.Smart & Co will deliver 120 flats on the former Booker Wholesaler site on Inglis Green Road beside Sainsbury’s. The 10 blocks will consist of a mix of colony-style terraces, three, four and five-storey residential blocks alongside some commercial units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans said a new path for walking, wheeling and cycling would be formed through the heart of the site “leaving access for the development of a pedestrian bridge”.

However, locals have argued the bridge should be incorporated into the proposals before they are passed – providing a key link for both the new residents who will move in and those already living in the nearby area.

John Allan, from Longstone Community Council, said: “This development could be a massive plus for the people that live in these three areas; Longstone, Redhall and Kingsknowe.

“These three groups of people form one geographic area with a very, very hard border; when you look at it we’ve got the river on two sides, the canal, the railway line, the prison and the golf course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the result of that is there’s not a network running through that community as there is in all other parts of the city, so there’s no real routes, no real network in, out and through our area.

“This development, with a bridge, could immensely improve the connectivity of that area. If there was a bridge there, it would be fantastic. Indeed if you look at Longstone, Redhall and Kingsknowe you’ll find there’s not even a post office, a chemist, a medical centre or a doctor’s practice – so we’ve got to travel out of the area.”

Ms Brown added: “I simply fail to understand how at the moment it seems the Local Development Plan is actually preventing the development of this bridge. This is not rocket science, this is not multi-million pound development.

“I simply fail to believe that we don’t have the resources within the council, within our community, within the voluntary sector to make this happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Tait, from J.Smart & Co, said at no point were applicants asked by the council “to make any contributions to the bridge, nor have we been asked to build a bridge”.

David Smart, joint managing director, said it was “quite clear from listening to all of you that the bridge is the key element here”. He said he would be willing to discuss including a planning condition to ensure developers contributed toward the cost of building a bridge before a final decision is taken.