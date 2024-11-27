The former Gray’s ironmongers store on George Street is to be transformed into a new restaurant and serviced apartments.

The proposal by Learmonth Property Investment to turn the unit at 89 George Street into a new restaurant at basement, ground, and first floors, with 10 serviced apartments at the rear and upper floors, was lodged with the council in September.

The proposals were accepted, with conditions, by the council’s planning department on November 22. The applicant “must ensure the building’s original balustrade is salvaged and re-used” within the development, if possible.

The proposed new rear entrance to the serviced apartments inside the George Street property. | City of Edinburgh Council

Details of the double glazing approved within the existing windows shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority prior to installation. And details of the sign approved on the rear elevation shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority prior to installation.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.

“The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

The unit, owned by the applicant, has been a shop since the building was built in 1902, originally a purpose-built retail store operated by James Gray and Sons.

The current front and rear of the George Street property. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the planning documents, Learmonth Property said of their plans: “The proposals have been carefully and thoughtfully considered with interventions restricted to upper floor areas and to form an at grade access to the rear where servicing for the commercial unit can be created as well as a high-quality access to the upper floor apartments.

“The proposed uses will add to the vibrancy of the city centre and will allow the building to be brought fully back into productive use. The proposal complies with development plan policy and all relevant issues have been considered in the submitted details.”

Commenting on the George Street proposals, Historic Environment Scotland said: “While we see no issue with the principle of the proposed conversion, we consider there would be adverse impacts to the listed building’s surviving historic fabric, internally. We do not see any issues with the proposed external alterations.”

Inside the Gray's George Street, Edinburgh store in 1963. | City of Edinburgh Council

Conservation charity the Lord Cockburn Association added: “We support the sustainable re-purposing of this B-listed former department store, well-known to the Edinburgh community as Gray's, for retail and accommodation use.

“However, as proposed, a significant amount of the surviving historical fabric is at risk both internally and externally. Whilst we appreciate that this building has been altered several times over the years, we believe that the applicant can take further measures to preserve and incorporate a greater amount of the original fabric in the proposed redevelopment than is presently outlined.”

This incredible photo shows inside Gray's George Street sore back in 1904. | City of Edinburgh Council

Opened in 1902, Gray’s closed the doors of 89 George Street for good after 108 years in March 2010, much to the dismay of many Edinburgh residents who knew that if you were looking for something you couldn't find anywhere else, you would find it in Gray’s.

The store was taken on by White Stuff, who vacated the premises recently and the store has been empty since. For many years the upper floors have not been in full use for any purpose. The building is situated in the New Town Conservation Area and is category B-listed.