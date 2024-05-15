Edinburgh planning: Major plans to build new sports facilities, care home and shops at former Cramond Campus
Major plans have been unveiled to transform the former Cramond Campus site, with a pre-application notice submitted to the council showing proposals to build new sports facilities, a care home and shops.
Following community consultation, AMA (Cramond) Ltd has submitted a proposal of application notice for a proposed mixed-use development comprising sport and leisure facilities, including synthetic pitch, active loop and sports hub featuring gym, padel tennis and other associated uses.
The plans for the land adjacent to Cramond Road North also include later living accommodation, a care home and other commercial facilities including shops, and car parking. The site is currently an unused 15 acre area which in recent years has become an unkept, overgrown and unuseable greenspace due to earlier failed projects for the site.
Speaking about the proposals, Mike Afshar, co-founder and managing director of AMA, which owns the former Cramond Campus site, said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward our plans for sports-led mixed-use development at Cramond.
“The proposals have been informed by initial engagement with the local community, including regular briefings and discussions with a community working group, and follow a fresh assessment of current sporting options and needs.”
Further public consultation is planned, with two events taking place later this month. Drop-in meetings will take place at Cramond Kirk Hall on Wednesday, May 29, 3:30-8pm and Thursday, May 30, 4:15-8pm. The applicant has said it plans to hold more events with the community going forward to discuss the application.
Mr Afshar added: “We hope everyone with an interest in the proposals will attend our pre-application consultation event on 29 and 30 May to learn more about our initial proposals and to provide feedback to help inform our development plans.”
