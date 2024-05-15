Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Public to see major plans for Edinburgh site at events later this month

Major plans have been unveiled to transform the former Cramond Campus site, with a pre-application notice submitted to the council showing proposals to build new sports facilities, a care home and shops.

Following community consultation, AMA (Cramond) Ltd has submitted a proposal of application notice for a proposed mixed-use development comprising sport and leisure facilities, including synthetic pitch, active loop and sports hub featuring gym, padel tennis and other associated uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans for the land adjacent to Cramond Road North also include later living accommodation, a care home and other commercial facilities including shops, and car parking. The site is currently an unused 15 acre area which in recent years has become an unkept, overgrown and unuseable greenspace due to earlier failed projects for the site.

Youngsters could soon be taking part in sports at the currently unkept 15 acre former Cramond Campus site.

Speaking about the proposals, Mike Afshar, co-founder and managing director of AMA, which owns the former Cramond Campus site, said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward our plans for sports-led mixed-use development at Cramond.

“The proposals have been informed by initial engagement with the local community, including regular briefings and discussions with a community working group, and follow a fresh assessment of current sporting options and needs.”

The large Cramond Campus site is situated north of Cramond Road North. The area is currently overgrown and unused by the community.

Further public consultation is planned, with two events taking place later this month. Drop-in meetings will take place at Cramond Kirk Hall on Wednesday, May 29, 3:30-8pm and Thursday, May 30, 4:15-8pm. The applicant has said it plans to hold more events with the community going forward to discuss the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad