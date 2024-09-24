Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a new five-storey block of nine flats at a car park in Stockbridge have been approved despite six objections from local residents.

Scott Hobbs Planning, on behalf of Rennick Development, submitted plans in June for the erection of nine flats, amenity space, landscaping, cycle parking and other associated infrastructure on land 15 metres south of 15 Henderson Place, Edinburgh.

The plans for the one and two-bedroom flats in the Edinburgh New Town Conservation Area were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on September 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the planning documents, the applicant argued that the new block of flats completes the street alongside blocks built in the late 20th and early 21st century, and makes the most of the site.

An artist's impression of the new block of nine flats approved at Henderson Place by the City of Edinburgh Council. | City of Edinburgh Council

They stated: “The design proposes the replacement of a small car park with a new development that will positively enhance the streetscape and create a residential offering in close proximity to the city centre and local amenities.

“The initial massing block fills the site extents for maximum utilisation of space. The height is set at the proposed five storeys to match the top height of the mansard roof on the adjacent building north of the site.

“The proposed building will contribute high quality housing to Edinburgh’s housing stock which is currently facing a dire shortage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed building provides a total of nine residential units; consisting of seven two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units with mezzanine and roof terrace access on the uppermost level.

“The proposal will contribute positively to the urban landscape by maintaining the existing scale and ensuring that the development complements its surroundings.

“This approach respects the historical and architectural character of the area and enhances the overall visual coherence of the neighborhood.”

An artist's impression of the new block of flats at Henderson Place from ground level. | City of Edinburgh Council

However, some local residents objected to the plans, with six formal objections submitted to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One, Alison Summers, said: “I have already suffered noise nuisance from the building of a recent development on Henderson Place and the noise room this development, which will be outside my bedroom window, will be even worse.

“This area is constantly bombarded by noise from new building works close by with no telling of how long these works will go on. This extra nuisance will increase the stress on my mental health.”

Another, Dr Craig Thomson is concerned about parking and access at the Stockbridge site.

He said: “Forty-two new flats have just been built on Henderson Place with no parking provision. Planning has also been approved for 49 flats and three retail units directly behind this proposed development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Access is already tricky on Henderson Place due to parked cars and deliveries to the existing retail unit.

“I’m concerned also about construction traffic and the impact this will have as the proposed development site is extremely close to existing houses.”

Tom Edge added: “The area around Henderson Place is already saturated with flats and apartments. The most recent development on Henderson Place is large and will further increase the issue.

“The increased traffic congestion is already an issue. The road on Henderson Place is unable to handle the added traffic, evidenced by the potholes, cracks and debris caused by traffic heading into the current building development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nearby flatted properties are predominantly five storeys in height relative to the ground level of the application site.

In the plans for the new flats, approximately 20m2 private garden amenity is provided at the rear of the building on the ground floor north side and first floor south side for each resident of the adjacent flats.

Another artist's impression, of the biodiverse roof, which will incorporate recycled soil from the construction site to create a natural habitat for insects and other small wildlife. | City of Edinburgh Council

The applicant defended removing the existing car park, highlighting that the proposals include a biodiverse roof which will incorporate recycled soil from the construction site to create a natural habitat for insects and other small wildlife.

In the planning documents, Rennick Development said: “The current car park on the site consists of hard materials which are inhospitable to plant and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the proposal, the main roof will utilise, if suitable, soil from the site to enhance the local biodiversity by creating a natural habitat that supports various plants, invertebrates and birds.

“The proposal envisages incorporating native plant species on the roof, selected to thrive in local climatic conditions. The biodiverse roof not only contributes in reducing the visual impact of the roof but assists in controlling rainwater run-off.

“Additionally, it will aid in air purification and provide thermal insulation, enhancing the building’s energy efficiency.”

The development has been designed to incorporate secure cycle parking facilities for the 18 required cycle spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approving the plans, the City of Edinburgh Council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “Overall, the development is in accordance with the development plan.

“The proposed scheme will deliver a sustainable and well-designed, residential development that will contribute to climate mitigation and adaptation and the restoration and enhancement of biodiversity.

“The design draws on the character of the surrounding area to create a strong sense of place. Other material considerations support the presumption to grant planning permission.

“The development to which this permission relates must be begun not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date on which this permission is granted.”