Plans for a new convenience store in Edinburgh city centre have been approved by the council’s planning department.

Plans were submitted by Whitelaw Associates on behalf of a Mr Umar to open a licenced convenience shop at 23 Hanover Street, in a unit that is currently empty.

The application site is a mid-terrace ground floor commercial unit within a three-storey tenemental row. The property is a Statutory B Listed Building and is in the New Town Conservation Area.

The currently vacant site at 23 Hanover Street, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

Recommending approval of this application, the City of Edinburgh Council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “Based on the information submitted as part of this application for a certificate of lawfulness, it is established: The proposal benefits from permitted development under Class 1A of The Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) (Scotland) Order 1997.”

No conditions were attached to the consent given on August 28 to open a licenced convenience shop at 23 Hanover Street, Edinburgh.