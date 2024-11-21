Edinburgh planning: Plans lodged to turn Albany Street office into a new boutique hotel
Top Property Edinburgh Ltd submitted a planning application to the council on November 11 for a change of use from Class 4, business, to use Class 7, hotel, at 29 Albany Street, Edinburgh.
Planning documents state that the listed townhouse in the New Town Conservation Area will be restored “as close as is practical to original condition” and will respect the New Town heritage.
Externally, there will be fabric repairs carried out to original stonework, metalwork, doors and glazing, slate and lead work. Non -original components will be “replaced as necessary with components in like style to the original”.
A stone wash is proposed to blend the front façade with neighbouring buildings on the street to “obtain as unified an appearance across the original terrace as is practical”.
Internally, the layout will retain the principal rooms. Cornices, panels, doors, woodwork and metalwork will be restored to their original condition. Non-original components will be, where possible, replaced with “components in like style to the original”.
It is proposed that the extension at the back of the property will be reconfigured internally to accommodate guest rooms on two levels. This will involve some lowering of floor levels to gain the room heights required.
The extension will be re-roofed to the same profile and ridge height as at present, so that no loss of light to the neighbours is incurred.
Top Property’s agent Staran Architects Ltd said in the planning documents: “The layouts will be maintained with guest suites introduced into the principal rooms.
“As en-suite facilities will be an essential component to the new function these will be designed and installed as pod construction, with minimal impact on the existing building fabric, in order that they can be removed at a later time without detriment to the base building.
“Where possible the thermal performance of the building will be enhanced.”
Speaking about the extension, the architect’s firm added: “To maintain privacy for the neighbours, an open lightwell will be introduced to provide natural light and ventilation to the new guest rooms. New windows will not overlook neighbouring properties.
“Externally the existing brickwork will be retained, with minor adjustments made to suit the internal alterations. It is proposed that the brickwork is ‘tea’ stained to achieve a uniform appearance.
“The new roof will be of standing seam zinc, with conservation roof lights, glazing will be double glazed narrow profile aluminium all in anthracite finish.”
The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on this application, which has so far received two objections online.
