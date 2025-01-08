Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to turn an empty Edinburgh retail unit into a 24-hour adult gaming centre offering slot machines and bingo.

Merkur Slots Ltd wants to take over the former Carpet Rite store at the listed category-C building at 181 - 183 Morrison Street, and lodged a change of use planning application on December 17 to open a new shop there.

The company is one of the UK’s largest operators of High Street Adult Gaming Centres (AGCs) and now plans to open its third Edinburgh venue at this retail unit, which has sat empty since September, 2023.

The large former Carpet Rite store at Morrison Street, which has been empty for more than a year, would become a new Merkur Slots shop if the plans are approved. | Google Maps

The new gaming centre will create 12 full-time jobs if the proposals are approved by the council’s planning department. Internal changes proposed include new doors and minor layout updates “for operational purposes”.

Addressing any possible concerns about the proposals, the applicant said: “AGCs are often, unfortunately, put into the same category as betting shops. This is because there is a widespread misunderstanding of how AGCs operate and who our customers are. We want to address these misconceptions and demonstrate that a new AGC is a good thing.

“Public concerns surrounding betting shops were largely due to the presence of Fixed Odds Betting Terminals. Our venues do not operate these types of machines. Our machines offer low stakes ranging from 10p to a maximum of £2. These machines have been around for many, many years.

“Our AGCs are where people come to spend their spare change, have a game of bingo and enjoy their favourite pastime in convenient locations.

“We provide complimentary refreshments, teas and coffees, to customers, and do not sell alcohol. Our staff will not allow anyone into the premises who appears to be intoxicated.”

Playing down any potential noise concerns, Merkur added: “Whilst we sit within the leisure sector, noise levels are very low and limited from our venues. We currently operate 24 hours in over 90 venues.

“We do not have tannoy systems that you find in seaside amusement centres. Our machines generate low levels of noise. We only play background music like at any other high street shop.

“We are immensely proud of the fact that we have never had a licence revoked or even reviewed. Incidents are extremely rare. We simply do not generate noise and anti-social behaviour.”

Advertisement consent is also sought for three externally illuminated fascia signs and one externally illuminated projecting sign. Listed building consent for proposed minor works is also required.

The online application has already received 18 objections from locals, with the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department now to decide whether to approve the proposals or not.

Merkur Slots already operates two branches in Edinburgh, at Leith Walk and Nicholson Street.