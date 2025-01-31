Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged to transform an industrial unit situated under a Leith viaduct into a new 15-bedroom apartment hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals submitted to the council's planning department on January 21 by CCR Assets Ltd, would see the existing goods service yard at 20 Gordon Street become a new hotel with cafe facilities.

The existing industrial unit at Gordon Street in Leith would become a new 15-bed apartment hotel, inset, if the plans are approved. | Google Maps/ City of Edinburgh Council

The unit is enclosed by three brickwork arches which formed part of the urban viaduct on the Caledonian Railway Leith line. The current site contains a ground floor storage/ service area, and office/ facility spaces on the ground and first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alterations would be carried out at the site if the plans are approved, with the removal of existing infill treatments replaced with a predominately glazed front. The glazing would be recessed to expose the decorative feature stone of the existing arch.

This artist's impression image shows the proposed hotel, with 'floating box' on top. | City of Edinburgh Council

The proposals include the addition of a lightweight, largely transparent structure on the roof of the current property. This ‘floating box’ would be set back from the parapets and would not be visible from either street level or the rear garden.

The introduction of new rooftop accommodation seeks to re-purpose a redundant space. While the 15 serviced apartments would be spread out across the first, second and third floors, as well as part of the ground floor. The remainder of the ground floor would be occupied by a cafe/ restaurant, back of house facilities and a separate public entrance.

Sign up today to get all of the latest breaking news directly to your inbox with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to register your interest! 👇

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “This proposal aims to provide high quality, modern accommodation to meet the demand for flexible lodging while complementing the local area.

“The design strives to ensure accessibility for all guests, including step free access, wide corridors and accessible accommodation to comply with current regulations.

“The transformation of this former railway viaduct into a new apartment hotel is a prime example of adaptive reuse, blending preservation with modern functionality.

“Re-purposing this industrial structure breathes new life into a legacy asset, retaining its architectural form whilst providing a contemporary relevance and function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These detailed plans show inside the proposed new apartment hotel in Leith. | City of Edinburgh Council

“This development proposal offers significant benefits to the local economy, including job creation throughout the construction phases and longer term employment opportunities within the aparthotel.

“Additionally, this apartment hotel is expected to attract tourists and business travellers, boosting revenue for local shops, restaurants and cultural attractions.”

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on whether to grant approval to this application, which has so far received one note of support and no objections on the online planning portal.