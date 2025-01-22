Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a new three-storey home at a Leith gap site have been rejected by the council.

The planning application to construct a house with a front garden and back garden on land between 7 and 9 Dickson Street was submitted by Christopher Leslie in November.

However, the proposal was rejected by the council’s planning department on January 16 as it doesn’t comply with planning policies.

The council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The principle of housing on the site cannot be supported as it is unlikely to accord with other policies in the Development Plan. The proposals do not comply with relevant policies of the National Planning Framework 4.

The Leith gap site at Dickson Street. | Google Maps

“While the impacts on nearby trees have not been assessed in full, there are indicators that the development proximity to neighbouring trees and buildings will not ensure that future occupiers would have reasonable levels of living amenity within the development in respect of daylight and sunlight in terms of good quality private garden space.

“The proposal constitutes over development for the size and layout of the site. There are no material considerations which indicate that the proposals should be granted. Therefore, the proposal in principle is not supported.”

The applicant previously had plans rejected to build flats at the Dickson Street site, situated between Leith Walk and Easter Road.

This latest application received four objections from local residents who raised concerns including a loss of privacy for neighbours, impact on the natural environment, appearance of the planned new building and the added impact of extra cars on local parking.

Laura Kershaw said: “The proposed building will severely block our natural light and privacy and will cause undoubtable disruption for months to come.

“Parking is at a premium on our street; added housing, building work and all that comes with it will not help this situation. This will cause added traffic issues in the area which is already highly congested during peak times.”

The plans for the proposed new three-storey home at Dickson Street in Leith, which have been rejected by the council. | City of Edinburgh Council

While ,Alex Jones said: “The proposed dwellings are a poor design that are not in keeping with either property that it wishes to be sandwiched between.

“The narrow footprint will negatively impact on the surroundings and the appearance of nearby properties and with what information we have in the enclosed documents regarding design, it leads me to believe it will not be in character of any of the properties on the street, offering an inconsistency with the neighbouring buildings and creating an unattractive outlook.

“I also have concerns about the size of the property and speculate that it will be used for Airbnb or short term rentals, which is something we need less of in this area.”