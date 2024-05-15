Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twin Edinburgh waterfront 50 metre high tower blocks approval angers local residents

Proposals for a mixed-use £80 million development including hundreds of flats at Ocean Point in Leith have been granted planning consent, leaving some local residents angry about the lack of green space in the area.

The development at Ocean Point 2 by property developer S Harrison Developments will comprise residential and purpose-built student accommodation, along with commercial uses/co-working and amenity space. The plans were approved today, Wednesday, May 15, by councillors on City of Edinburgh Council’s development management sub-committee.

The development of the brownfield site next to Ocean Terminal will provide two tall buildings of around 50 metres in height and comprise a mix of 112 build-to-rent homes, a quarter of which will be affordable homes. Alongside purpose-built student accommodation with 404 beds on offer, split between cluster accommodation and studio bedrooms.

A CGI artist's impression of the two tower block development at Ocean Point 2, being progressed by property developer S Harrison Developments.

Speaking about today’s approval of the latest plans at the former Leith Docks, a spokesperson for S Harrison Developments said: “We are delighted that we have received a green light for our planning application. This will serve to deliver much-needed homes and student accommodation to an area which is undergoing a rapid transformation, delivering a truly mixed sustainable neighbourhood.

“Regenerating a current brownfield site, this development boasts excellent transport links, especially with the new tram line, and will deliver a significant investment into the local area.

“We look forward to continuing to engage with the local community and the council as we seek to deliver this development.”

The approval of another two building of over 50 metres in height is sure to further anger local residents who have previously voiced their concerns about the Shore at Leith becoming an area full of tower blocks and a lack of green space.

Speaking about this latest development, one local resident, Robert Drysdale, said: “Yet again the council has approved two more tower blocks with no public open green space anywhere near, contrary to its own Open Space Policy.

“There will now be seven very high tower blocks in a tight row at the end of Ocean Drive, creating a huge solid wall, greatly reducing the visual amenity of the area and dominating the whole neighbourhood.

“What is so infuriating is that towers like these would never be approved in other parts of Edinburgh, but Leith is somehow seen as a soft touch for these blocks. Perhaps the developers should try proposing similar towers in Morningside and see what happens.”

Commercial space/co-working and amenity space are also proposed as part of Ocean Point 2, which the developers say will support 60 retail and leisure jobs. And it has been estimated that 325 jobs will be created directly in the construction of the overall scheme.