Plans have been lodged to create a new open-air market within a former car park in Portobello, operating every weekend.

The new open-air market would operate on Saturday or Sunday between the hours of 11am and 4pm, 35 metres north-west of 3 King's Place, overlooking Portobello Beach.

The plans were lodged with the City of Edinburgh Council earlier this month by local resident Harem Murdochy. The Portobello market would cover an area of 380 sqm between the walkway and the rear boundary of the LRT bus depot.

The site of the proposed new open-air market in Portobello off King's Place. | Google Maps

In his supporting statement, the applicant said: “The minimum size of the market for reasons of viability would be 12 stalls, the maximum capacity would be 35 stalls, but the target size would be 24 stalls.

“The envisaged form would be a series of small, foldable gazebos, covering standard tables of produce. These would be co-ordinated in form and design and erected by the market operator on the day of operation, a maximum of one hour before commencement.

“Stands would be open to rent on a seasonal basis but with scope for one-off appearances of specialist stalls should the demand allow this.

“The standard product is aimed to be local farm produce, cheese, honey etc combined with stands containing arts and crafts or local art. There may be an element of street-food for sale, but the sale of alcohol for consumption on site is not envisaged.”

This planning document shows exactly where the proposed new open-air market would be situated if approved. | City of Edinburgh Council

Access would be limited to pedestrians during operational hours, which are proposed as 11am to 4pm. A one-hour period would be allowed at either end of this for setting up/ dismantling, during which cars would have temporary access to the former car park, with the ability for short-term parking on the seaward side for operators only.

The applicant added that an agreement has been reached with the adjacent bar, The Boathouse, for customers at the open-air market to use the toilet facilities, although public toilets are available further to the east on the west end of the Promenade.

Residents in King’s Place have been notified of the proposals for this new open-air weekend market.