Plans have been lodged with the City of Edinburgh Council to build a new church and community hall in Merchiston.

The Christian Community of Edinburgh is proposing a new build two-storey church and hall in the grounds at the back of its existing property at Napier Road, with access from Polwarth Terrace.

The design and access statement submitted by the Christian group’s agent Mill Architects gives more details about the proposed plans. They were appointed by the applicant at the end of 2022 to act as agent for the development of a new church for the community along with the provision of community rooms and caretakers’ accommodation.

The new church and community hall would be built here in the grounds of the existing Christian Community of Edinburgh's property at Napier Road. | City of Edinburgh Council

The statement says: “The successful resolution of this application for planning permission will allow the Christian Community of Edinburgh to continue to thrive within their city centre location, while providing refreshed and renewed community facilities.

“The Edinburgh Christian community have been working towards the development of a new church on part of their site in Edinburgh for a number of years. The existing former residential building that they currently use is creating significant restrictions for the congregation as a whole and their outreach programme in the wider community.”

The applicant added: “The Georgian villa at 21 Napier Road has been in continuous use as a place of religious celebration by the Christian Community for 60 years, and we have lived in harmony with our neighbours. However, the building is not ideally suited for its purpose. Access by two sets of external stairs is difficult for the disabled and is not easily improved.

“The building is difficult and expensive to heat, and costly to maintain. Looking to the future, we are excited by the possibility of a purpose-built church on the same site, with space for a growing congregation, good disabled access and a communal space available for local community use.

“The building would be constructed to high standards of energy efficiency and would be easier to maintain. We have the largest undeveloped garden in Polwarth, we wish to retain this link to nature.

“We would be selling our existing property to fund this move and yet continue to have an extensive garden to surround our new church. That link with nature is part of the traditions of the Christian Community and this space is ideal for the proposed church.

“A key concept for the development of this site has been to retain the spirit of the garden ground allowing the building to both sit respectfully within the garden while allowing those using the church and community rooms to enjoy the natural surroundings both from within the building and as they move outside.”

These plans show the proposed new church and community hall. | City of Edinburgh Council

The plans include a church for 50 people, a community hall for 50 people, a vestry, a consulting room, an office, a kitchen, welfare facilities and plant, caretakers accommodation, and external terrace and gardens.

The planning documents add: “Key to the development is establishing a harmony between the building and the natural, cultural and historic environment that surround the site. These proposals consider all these criteria to enhance the quality of this special place.

“Comments raised during the public consultation period of the former application have been fully considered in the development of amended design proposals contained within this application.

“Particular regard has been afforded to the material presentation of the proposed building to ensure that a simple palette of traditional materials will allow the proposed development to respond and complement the built varied architectural and built context that surrounds the site.”

Further images of the proposed new buildings at Merchiston. | City of Edinburgh Council

The church building would be formed by two heptagons meeting each other at one of their corners. Resulting in a clearly oriented space towards the altar. Two vaulted roofs meet on a curved beam - the centre of this space between the altar and the congregation.

The community hall would form the second building, with an octagonal shape. The two volumes will stand in a “complementary relationship with each other”, connected by the foyer.

The applicant’s tree survey in the planning documents states that “no Category A trees would be directly lost as a result of the proposed project. However, the project will result in the direct loss of three Category B trees and 12 Category C trees”.

It adds: “Damage to trees during the construction phase of the project, including initial vegetation clearance and earth works, may occur to trees to be retained if the works are not carefully planned and the trees not adequately protected.”

The Christian Community of Edinburgh's existing building at 21 Napier Road, where it has been for 60 years. | Google Maps

Speaking about sustainability on the site, the design statement said: “Sustainability is rightly at the core of this project. It is vital to all members of the design team and client team alike that the development of this site for the Christian Community should tread lightly on the earth with as little an environmental impact as possible.

“A number of sustainable design measures have been implemented in the design of the building with the fundamental objective to provide a resource and thermally efficient building for the Christian Community minimising environmental impact.