Edinburgh audiences will be doing the Time Warp once again when the Rocky Horror Show returns to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The smash hit musical visits the Edinburgh Playhouse for a five-night run from 13 to 18 March with this special production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre, The Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world.

2023 marks the 50th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Show, which visits the Edinburgh Playhouse in March.

The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out international tour.

Without doubt, the Rocky Horror Show is as iconic as it gets. Lighting up the stage this phenomenal cast will perform songs that are embedded in pop culture. With a whole host of special celebrations to be announced throughout the year, the cast are in full throttle and ready to honour this monumental moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This celebratory tour is already thrilling audiences across the UK and the world – including recent sell-out trips to Tel Aviv, Milan, Rome and Trieste.

Tickets for the Edinburgh Playhouse shows are on sale now from www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Producer Howard Panter said: “Rocky Horror has always been a show I loved, since its earliest days in the Kings Road.

Richard O’Brien and I are delighted this non-stop party continues to thrill audiences across the world, and we look forward to the next 50 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Brien said: “Back in the 1970s when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called Science Fiction Double Feature who would have known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show.

“To be celebrating fifty years is beyond my wildest expectations – from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London.

“The fact that The Rocky Horror show continues to delight audiences as it tours the UK fifty years on is simply thrilling. The Rocky Horror Show is one of Britain’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time.”

A brilliant cast are already wowing Rocky Horror audiences up and down the country, with West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys/Legally Blonde) continuing in the iconic role of Frank, slipping into a corset and heels with ease. Richard Meek (Hairspray/Spamlot) makes a welcome return as Brad and is joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia/Chicago) as Janet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys/Jesus Christ Superstar) once again reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 2000 performances around the world, with Darcy Finden stepping up to play the role of as Columbia.

Ben Westhead (Oliver/The Sound of Music) plays Rocky and Joe Allen (Little Shop of Horrors/Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) plays Eddie & Dr Scott.

Scottish actress Suzie McAdams (School of Rock/Kinky Boots) takes on the role of Magenta.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show is ready to thrill with fun and naughty moments, and features timeless classics including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet and, of course, the pelvic-thrusting show-stopping Time Warp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter.

It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.