Police are appealing for help in tracing a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing in the Capital.

Eryk Jarocki, who is 6ft tall and was wearing a black jumper and black trousers, was last seen Greenacre, Wester Hailes, around 10.45 pm on Wednesday (1 February). He is described as white, of slim to medium build and has brown hair.

Sergeant Mark Coull, of Wester Hailes police station, said: "We believe that Eryk is still in the Edinburgh area and would ask him to contact police or return home to his family. We'd also ask anyone who knows where he is or who may have information that will help us trace him to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 3982 of Wednesday, 1 February 2023."

