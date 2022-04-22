Edinburgh police issue urgent appeal to find missing pensioner

Police in Edinburgh have launched an urgent appeal to help trace a missing pensioner.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 7:24 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 7:29 pm

Michael Geraghty was reported missing from the Craigmillar area.

The 80-year-old was last seen around 7.15am on Friday, 22 April, in Castlebrae Glebe.He is described as around 5ft 5ins, of medium build with thick grey, silvery hair. He usually uses a three wheeler zimmer type walker and when last seen was wearing a tartan shirt and dark blue jogging bottoms.

Inspector Grant McCulloch said: “Michael has difficulty walking and concerns are growing for his welfare. He can also become confused when out and about.

“He sometimes goes to the pub in both the Craigmillar and Leith areas but does not generally go out on his own.“It is vital that we find Michael as soon as possible and I urge anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to get in touch with us immediately. Call us on 101, quoting reference number 1629 of Friday, 22 April.”

