Police officers in Edinburgh City Division have administered Naloxone for the first time, within days of the intra-nasal sprays being issued to counter opioid-related drug overdoses. Officers based in the Drylaw area responded to a concern for person call on Friday, December 9, and found a woman exhibiting signs of an opioid-related overdose.

PC Paul Gunderson, who had only received his personal issue Naloxone that day, was able to administer it as a first aid response and ensure the casualty was passed into the care of paramedics.

PC Gunderson, who has eight years’ police service, said: “The woman was showing the typical symptoms of a potential opioid-related overdose we’d been told about through our Naloxone training – she was displaying rasping, laboured breathing, had pin-point pupils and her skin was clammy to the touch. The nasal spray worked quickly, in the way we’d been told it would, and her condition had improved by the time an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital for additional help.

Police Scotland officer wearing Naloxone pouch on esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

“Both my colleague, PC Roxanne Kinnear and I were very relieved I was carrying Naloxone as part of my kit. I was able to use it very quickly and extremely easily, and it has helped to save the life of someone experiencing a crisis situation. A core principle of policing is to preserve life, and I’m grateful I was able to fulfil my duty and do that on this occasion. I have no doubt my fellow officers feel the same as we all begin to carry these kits.”

Chief Inspector Neil Wilson said: “Drug-related deaths take a terrible toll on families and communities across Edinburgh, and indeed, the entire country. Equipping our officers with Naloxone gives them the opportunity to make a real difference to someone’s life, and indeed the lives of their friends and relatives.

“It also gives us the chance to improve community relationships as people know we’re there to help when they need it most. Having our officers carrying Naloxone in a high profile manner in branded pouches also helps to break down the stigma around drug misuse and I hope it encourages other people to consider carrying Naloxone themselves.”

This is the first time Naloxone has been given to local officers in Edinburgh, with around 500 kits issued earlier this month. Officers undertake a short online training course before beginning to carry the pouches along with their standard issue equipment. More kits will be delivered in the coming months for the remaining officers.

Police Scotland officers have now administered Naloxone at least 97 times since training began in March 2021. Around 4,000 kits have now been delivered across several divisions, with the national roll-out expected to be completed early in 2023.

