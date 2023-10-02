More than 100 people from swimming groups across Scotland joined authors Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan for a chilly dip in the sea at Portobello at the weekend to mark the launch of their latest book.
The Ripple Effect: A Celebration of Britain's Brilliant Wild Swimming Communities charts the surge in popularity of wild swimming groups during and after Covid. It looks at why people have stuck with the habit and how they and their wider communities have benefited.
Here are 8 brilliant pictures from the Portobello launch.
1. It's all smiles despite the cold!
It must have been "bracing" for the swimmers who took the plunge at Portobello at the weekend to mark the book launch - and some of them came kitted out in hats and gloves. Photo: Greg Macvean
2. Where better to launch a book?
It seems only natural that Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan should choose to mark the launch of their new book, The Ripple Effect, by having a swim in the sea at Portobello with over 100 wild swimmers. Photo: Greg Macvean
3. Popularity of a regular dip has soared
There has been a huge increase in cold-water swimming after many people took the water during Covid. Anna Deacon says her own sea-swimming group at Wardie Bay has grown from around 50 people pre-lockdown to more than 3,000. Photo: Greg Macvean
4. Swimmers from far and wide
They came from swimming groups across Scotland to support the launch - groups like the Pittenweem Menopausal Mermaids, The Blue Balls, The Polar Bears, The Blue Tits, The Perkies and many others. Photo: Greg Macvean