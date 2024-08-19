Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public consultation has been launched on proposals to move an Edinburgh post office to a new location a few doors down with the same postmaster.

Post Office is proposing to move Corstorphine Post Office to a new location – Hameed’s, formerly known as The Refillery, at 119b St Johns Road. It will be operated by the same postmaster who is looking to move the branch from its current location at 109-111 St Johns Road, 50 metres from the new site.

A spokesperson for Post Office said: “Our postmasters operate Post Office branches alongside their private retail business, and it is important that they make the very best use of their resources to ensure future sustainability of both their business and the Post Office service.”

A consultation about the proposals is now open with the opportunity to give feedback closing on September 27. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 315824.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

There would be three serving positions in total at the new location, one screened and one open plan and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter.

The opening hours would remain Monday - Saturday: 9am-7pm; Sunday: 7am-5pm. Post Office said that a similar range of products and services would still be available at the Edinburgh branch, with the addition of on-demand travel insurance.