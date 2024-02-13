Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Postmaster Riaz Hussain has celebrated his 30 years’ milestone for operating Muirhouse Post Office at his shop in Muirhouse Gardens, Edinburgh.

The former bus driver ran a newsagents shop for five years in Edinburgh, before selling up to take on Muirhouse Post Office in January 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riaz has fond memories of his staff, including Betty who was going to show him the ropes when he took over, then retire. They got on so well that Betty stayed on for nine years.

In 2004, Riaz doubled the size of his shop by taking over the premises next door. This greatly increased the amount of retail alongside his Post Office and he undertook a big refurbishment to modernise the premises.

Riaz is highly respected by the community and is affectionately known as “Uncle Riaz” by customers.

Speaking about his 30 years as a postmaster, Riaz said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being a Postmaster for this community. I have a great set of customers. I look out for my customers and they look out for me. It’s like an extended family as I have got to know so well over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a family-run business and we managed to keep the Post Office and shop open throughout the pandemic to maintain vital services for the community. People were very grateful that we were open and commented ‘what would we do without you?’”

Muirhouse Postmaster Riaz Hussain, who is celebrating being in the job for 30 years.

Post Office Area Manager, Brian McNaughton, presented Riaz with his Post Office 30 Years’ Long Service Award.