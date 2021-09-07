Edinburgh power cut: Here are all the postcodes currently without power in the Capital
Scottish Power is working to restore power after some Edinburgh residents in EH9 and EH10 reported an outage on Tuesday morning.
Scottish Power has said that it became aware of the power cut affecting properties in Roseneath Place and surrounding areas at 9.47am on Tuesday morning, and that it had no advance warning of the outage.
A statement on its website updated at 10.06am says: “Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and our emergency response team are on their way to the local area to investigate and repair the fault.
"Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 12:00pm.
“Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information."
It has also apologised for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience.
Full list of postcodes impacted by the power cut:
EH101AA, EH104BF, EH104BG, EH104BJ, EH104BL, EH104BR, EH104BS, EH104BZ, EH104DA, EH104DB, EH104DD, EH104DE, EH104DG, EH104DH, EH104DJ, EH104DN, EH104DP, EH104DQ, EH104DR, EH104DW, EH104NR, EH104NT, EH105D, EH105DP, EH105DR, EH105DS, EH105DT, EH105DU, EH105DX, EH105DY, EH105HG, EH141AG, EH141DR, EH91BB, EH91HJ, EH91HL, EH91JB, EH91JD, EH91JH, EH91JJ, EH91JN, EH91JP, EH91JR, EH91JS, EH91JT, EH91JU, EH91JW, EH91JX, EH91JY, EH91JZ, EH91LH, EH92AJ, EH92AL, EH92AN