The postcodes affected are: EH6, EH61AA, EH68, EH68BU, EH68BX, EH68BY, EH68BZ, EH68DA, EH68DB, EH68DU, EH68DX, EH68DY, EH68ET, EH68EY, EH68EZ, EH68FA, EH68FB, EH68FE, EH68FF, EH68FG, EH68HA, EH68HB, EH68HD, EH68HR, EH68HT, EH68HU, EH68JF, EH68JG, EH68JJ, EH68JL, EH68JP, EH68JR, EH68JS, EH68JT, EH68JU, EH68JW, EH68JY, EH68LD, EH68LH, EH68PY, EH68QA, EH68ZZ, EH71AA.

It is estimated that power will be restored around 11am.

A recorded message on the SP Energy Networks telephone line, updated at 8.37am on Thursday (August 19), says: ‘There is power cut in the EH6 and EH7 postcode area of Edinburgh. We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 7:50am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A power cut has been reported parts of Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

‘Our control engineers have managed to remotely restore power to some customers and our emergency response team have arrived at the Easter Road substation.

‘Power is expected to be back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 11:00am.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience’.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.