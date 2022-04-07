The properties, Canonmills Garden and 33 Spylaw Road, will go head-to-head with the other Scottish shortlisted entries – The Great Tapestry of Scotland Gallery, Greenock Health & Care Centre and St Andrews Links Trust’s new HQ New Pilmour House.

Richard Bright Associated have recently completed the Canonmills Garden facility to theawards scheme and EKJN Architects have completed construction on the 33 Spylaw Road residence, both of which have been shortlisted in the Residential Project category.

Canonmills Garden is Artisan Real Estate’s first major residential development in Scotland and has set a high benchmark for the developer’s future commitment to the Scottish residential market.

Completing in early 2022, it comprises 179 multi-bedroom apartments and colonies overlooking the Water of Leith in the Canonmills area of Edinburgh. Professionalism, and a collaborative approach to local team building, lay at the heart of this approach and guided the evolution of Canonmills Garden into a powerful statement intent for the future of sustainable living in the Capital.

With exceptional leadership and communication, the 33 Spylaw Road project was well-designed, and professionally delivered. The client has continued their appraisal to the team throughout, as they worked amicably to deliver the extension onto the existing house.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Commercial Development, Heritage, Community Benefit, Public Sector, and Residential.

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional four categories – to be judged nationally – and have until 29th April to submit their entry.

Chair of the RICS Awards judging panel, Colin Smith MRICS, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in Scotland continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns.

“I wish the teams behind them all the best of luck in gaining recognition for their skills and hard work.”

