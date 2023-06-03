News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh protest against alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan to be held at Scottish Parliament

Holyrood protest organised by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 14:10 BST

Protesters from across Scotland will gather in Edinburgh on Sunday to demonstrate against alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan.

The protest will take place outside the Scottish Parliament between 2-4pm.

It has been organised by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party founded by cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, who served as the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

There have been accusations of violence, intimidation and threats being made against his supporters and also sexual violence being used against female activists who have been arrested.

Organiser said anyone with an interest in fighting against human rights abuses is invited to attend.

