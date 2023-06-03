Protesters from across Scotland will gather in Edinburgh on Sunday to demonstrate against alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan.

The protest will take place outside the Scottish Parliament between 2-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been organised by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party founded by cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, who served as the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party founded by cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, have organised a protest in Edinburgh.

There have been accusations of violence, intimidation and threats being made against his supporters and also sexual violence being used against female activists who have been arrested.