City of Edinburgh Council has announced it is investing more than £1m to provide new accessible permanent toilets in the Capital, as well as temporary facilities for residents and visitors.

New permanent toilets are planned for three of the city’s premier parks – Inverleith, Leith Links and additional loos in the Meadows.

More than 50 temporary facilities have also been installed at these locations which are open now until the end of October. In the coming weeks, a number of these temporary toilets will also open at Straiton Place Park next to Portobello Promenade.

Part of the investment (£450,000) is from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund for new accessible toilets at Hawes Pier, South Queensferry.

Environment Convener Scott Arthur said: “We’re hoping that this investment in our beautiful premier parks will encourage as many local people as possible to spend longer in them as well as at our stunning coastal areas.

“As an internationally renowned city, we also want to welcome visitors to the Capital with modern accessible facilities in popular areas so they can spend time enjoying the great outdoor space that Edinburgh is so famous for.

“The funding from the UK Government for new facilities at our busy coastal location in South Queensferry is to be welcomed, and I look forward to seeing these all of these new facilities being installed.