Edinburgh public toilets rated best in UK, according to study
If you’re caught short in Edinburgh, don’t panic, they have the best toilets throughout the UK, according to a recent study.
Bathroom retailer, Victorian Plumbing, has revealed some of the best and worst public toilets across the UK.
The study ranked the toilets out of 100 based on their accessibility, how much they cost, how family-friendly they are and more.
Edinburgh’s toilets scored 60 out of 100, the highest in the study, with their main attraction being the fact that most of them are free to use.
Compared to the average of only 40 percent of public toilets in the UK being accessible, Edinburgh toilets are also well over the average with 72 percent of their public toilets being accessible to everyone.
Only 48 percent of public toilets in the Scottish capital are available to use for families as they have no changing facilities available.
Here are the top ten best places for public toilets in the UK:
Edinburgh – has 103 toilets 71.8% 48.5% 99.0% 60.80
Peterborough – has 10 toilets
Brighton – has 102 toilets
Belfast – has 42 toilets
Norwich – has 20 toilets
Hereford – has 38 toilets
Lancaster – has 22 toilets
Coventry – has 39 toilets
Derry – has 42 toilets
Winchester – has 36 toilets
Dundee has the worst public toilets in the UK - with no accessible toilets at all, according to the recent study.
The coastal city with more than 150,000 inhabitants only has 13 public toilets available across the city, none of which provide accessible toilets either. Only 15 percent of these toilets have baby changing facilities available and only 77 percent of them are free to use - meaning this city has found its way to the bottom of the list.
Here are the top ten worst cities for public toilets in the UK:
Dundee
Carlisle
Newport
Birmingham
Hull
London
Canterbury
Aberdeen
Glasgow
Bradford