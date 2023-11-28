News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs offer free haggis, neeps and tatties to people named Andrew this St Andrew's Day

To celebrate St Andrew's Day on Thursday, two Edinburgh city centre pubs are offering free haggis, neeps and tatties for anyone with the first name Andrew or surname Andrews or Andrew.

This offer will run exclusively on Thursday, November 30 only, available in The Queens Arms at Frederick Street and The Auld Hundred at Rose Street.

To redeem the offer, Andrew's must simply present photo ID at either of the two city centre venues to enjoy a lovely St Andrew’s Day meal for free to celebrate the patron saint of Scotland.

Anyone with Andrew as their first name or surname can claim a free St Andrew's Day meal at two Edinburgh pubs.Anyone with Andrew as their first name or surname can claim a free St Andrew's Day meal at two Edinburgh pubs.
St Andrew is also the patron saint of Romania, Greece, Russia, Ukraine and Poland. It is believed that he was born between the years 5 AD and 10 AD in a place that is now part of Israel. According to Christianity, he went on to become one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ.

