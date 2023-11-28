Edinburgh pubs offer free haggis, neeps and tatties to people named Andrew this St Andrew's Day
To celebrate St Andrew's Day on Thursday, two Edinburgh city centre pubs are offering free haggis, neeps and tatties for anyone with the first name Andrew or surname Andrews or Andrew.
This offer will run exclusively on Thursday, November 30 only, available in The Queens Arms at Frederick Street and The Auld Hundred at Rose Street.
To redeem the offer, Andrew's must simply present photo ID at either of the two city centre venues to enjoy a lovely St Andrew’s Day meal for free to celebrate the patron saint of Scotland.