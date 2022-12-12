Edinburgh-born singer Wattie Buchan was taken to hospital after collapsing on stage during The Exploited's gig in Colombia on Saturday night.

The 65-year-old punk legend has a history of heart problems and has spent lengthy periods in the hospital over the years.

He is now believed to be recovering and hopes to return to the UK on Monday (December 12).

In February 2014, Buchan suffered a heart attack on stage in Lisbon, Portugal. Shows in August 2018 and September 2019 also had to be cancelled due to Buchan’s health problems.

Following Buchan’s collapase on stage on Saturday, which came at the end of The Exploited’s gig in Bogota, the band released a statement on its social media accounts.

It read: “Yesterday, December 10th, 2022 during the end of the set Wattie collapsed on stage in Bogota, COL and was rushed into hospital by ambulance.

“Thankfully Wattie is feeling better now and is resting in a hotel in Bogota. We hope to be able to return safely home to the UK tomorrow.

“Due to doctor´s orders all remaining shows for 2022 have been cancelled, including tonight’s performance in Cali, COL.

“We apologize to the fans, promoters and everyone affected by this situation. Thank you for understanding.

“Also our London show on the 16th December will also be cancelled once again we are sorry about this but Wattie is exhausted and told to cancel all up coming gigs for this year.”

The Exploited formed in Edinburgh in 1979 and are widely considered to be one of the most influential punk bands of all time.

