News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Here are ten quotes about Edinburgh.

Edinburgh quotes: 10 of the best quotes about Edinburgh, said by Alan Rickman to Oscar Wilde

Edinburgh is a proud and inspirational city – here are our favourite quotes about our fair Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago

We know that our city is one of beauty, history and light, but it’s always nice when the great and the good sing our praises too. From Oscar Wilde to Queen Victoria, it seems when people visit Edinburgh, they can’t stop talking about it.

Here are ten of our favourite quotes about this stunning and breathtaking city. Have we missed any? Let us know yours!

1. Alan Rickman

​​“I always feel that when I come to Edinburgh, in many ways I am coming home.”

Photo: Ian Gavan

Photo Sales

2. Alexander McCall Smith

“This was a townscape raised in the teeth of cold winds from the east; a city of winding cobbled streets and haughty pillars; a city of dark nights and candlelight, and intellect.”

Photo: Kirsty Anderson

Photo Sales

3. Robert Louis Stevenson

“Half a capital and half a country town, the whole city leads a double existence; it has long trances of the one and flashes of the other; like the king of the Black Isles, it is half alive and half a monumental marble.”

Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales

4. Charlotte Bronte

“My dear Sir, do not think that I blaspheme when I tell you that your great London, as compared to Dun-Edin, ‘mine own romantic town’, is as prose compared to poetry, or as a great rumbling, rambling, heavy Epic compared to a Lyric, brief, bright, clear, and vital as a flash of lightning.”

Photo: Rischgitz

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3