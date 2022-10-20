We know that our city is one of beauty, history and light, but it’s always nice when the great and the good sing our praises too. From Oscar Wilde to Queen Victoria, it seems when people visit Edinburgh, they can’t stop talking about it.
Here are ten of our favourite quotes about this stunning and breathtaking city. Have we missed any? Let us know yours!
1. Alan Rickman
“I always feel that when I come to Edinburgh, in many ways I am coming home.”
Photo: Ian Gavan
2. Alexander McCall Smith
“This was a townscape raised in the teeth of cold winds from the east; a city of winding cobbled streets and haughty pillars; a city of dark nights and candlelight, and intellect.”
Photo: Kirsty Anderson
3. Robert Louis Stevenson
“Half a capital and half a country town, the whole city leads a double existence; it has long trances of the one and flashes of the other; like the king of the Black Isles, it is half alive and half a monumental marble.”
Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Charlotte Bronte
“My dear Sir, do not think that I blaspheme when I tell you that your great London, as compared to Dun-Edin, ‘mine own romantic town’, is as prose compared to poetry, or as a great rumbling, rambling, heavy Epic compared to a Lyric, brief, bright, clear, and vital as a flash of lightning.”
Photo: Rischgitz