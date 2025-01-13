Edinburgh Race for Life is open for entries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is urging locals to kick start their New Year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to the city in June and anyone who joins in January can claim 50% off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries are open now for the Race for Life 5K and 10K events which take place at Holyrood Park, Queen Drive on Sunday June 1. People of all ages and abilities are welcome.

​​The Edinburgh Race for Life will be held in Holyrood Park on June 1.

And those in search of some mud-splattered fun can take part in Pretty Muddy Edinburgh, a 5K obstacle course at The Meadows on Sunday June 22. Pretty Muddy Edinburgh Kids for boys and girls aged six to 12 is at 10am, and from 11am teenagers and adults can take on the Pretty Muddy course.

Adele was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma. Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, she set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy. Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six World Major Marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation.

Adele said: “I Race for Life because of my little sister Lois. Within the space of two years, my Auntie Ann had lost our Uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself - without her husband. Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to Auntie Ann and Uncle Phil and to give back to the organisations that’d helped them. And she’s inspired me to do the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Edinburgh and beyond to join us. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go, and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.”

For further information, and to enter, visit raceforlife.org.