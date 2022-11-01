Mowi marketing manager Jo Nola (left) and Mowi finance director Jo Whittem (right) pictured with City Star Majorettes.

Sports clubs from across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife & Falkirk have raised £41,850 to help more disadvantaged children to participate in sport in their communities through Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids charity appeal.

The dream of one day becoming an Olympic hero or a Commonwealth Games medallist is something that is beyond the reach of so many children and young people. For families who are financially struggling, being unable to afford kit and membership fees means their kids can often miss out and clubs don’t always have the necessary support in place to allow those with a disability or additional needs to take part.

Eleven local sports clubs have been competing to break down these barriers in Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids first ever Sports Challenge. Together, they’ve raised a collective £41,850 and Cash for Kids will grant back every penny, enabling these clubs to welcome more children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The funding will be used in a variety of ways, for example to subsidise membership fees, provide kit, upgrade facilities or provide staff or volunteer training to support those with additional needs.

Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids charity manager Victoria Hendry said: “As well as the physical and mental health benefits, sport is so important for children in helping them make new friends and boosting their self-esteem. We want all children to be able to take part in sports and I’m so proud that all the money raised in Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids Sports Challenge will enable more children and young people in Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk to join in and get active.”

The top performing clubs have also won a share of our £10,000 prize pot thanks to the charity’s Sports Challenge Funding Partner, Mowi Salmon in Rosyth: 1st Prize – £5,000 – City Star Majorettes (Broomhouse); 2nd Prize – £2,500 – The Wave Project (Dunbar); 3rd Prize – £1,500 - No Limits (Broxburn); Best Social Media - £500 - City Star Majorettes (Broomhouse); Most Creative Fundraising Idea - £500 – The Wave Project (Dunbar).

City Star Majorettes spokesperson, Lynsey MacDonald said: “We are thrilled to have had this opportunity to take part in the Cash for Kids Sports Challenge, it has been a great opportunity to continue to allow children to take part in baton twirling. With the cost of living rising, City Star have found it challenging to keep funds low and pay for all equipment needed to compete. Thanks to Mowi, City Star Majorettes now feel more relaxed about financial costs for competitions in 2023! Green team dream team.”

Speaking about the Sports Challenge and partnership with Cash for Kids, Jo Whittem, finance director from Mowi, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and to all the clubs who took part. To raise such a significant amount of money in a short space of time is amazing, everyone should be very proud of themselves.

